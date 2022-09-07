Cortex 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.67 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CTXC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last week, Cortex has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Cortex coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000636 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cortex has a market cap of $24.62 million and $1.67 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005180 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,309.77 or 0.99994447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00134997 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00036773 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022787 BTC.

About Cortex

CTXC is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 200,483,072 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai.

Buying and Selling Cortex

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

