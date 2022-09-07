Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.35

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.35 and traded as low as $2.70. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 1,239 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on CJREF. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.
Corus Entertainment Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $532.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.35.
Corus Entertainment Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.59%. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.19%.
About Corus Entertainment
Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.
