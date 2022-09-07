Cosmos (ATOM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $312.64 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.68 billion and approximately $312.64 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $12.85 or 0.00066342 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,296.51 or 0.99614217 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00025172 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

