CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,404 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CoStar Group were worth $23,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 15.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 27,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 59,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 28.9% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,773.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CoStar Group stock opened at $76.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.82 and its 200-day moving average is $63.13. The company has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.95 and a quick ratio of 11.95. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.38.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

