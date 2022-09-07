Covesting Price Up 18.4% Over Last Week (COV)

Covesting (COV) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. In the last week, Covesting has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Covesting has a market cap of $3.90 million and approximately $140,305.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covesting coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005164 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,371.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005278 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005161 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00135603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00036499 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022716 BTC.

Covesting (CRYPTO:COV) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 18,767,851 coins and its circulating supply is 16,787,851 coins. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Covesting platform was conceived to help investors and cryptocurrency traders getting in touch with each other. Investors can browse through dozens of trading strategies, provided by professional asset managers, and subscribe to the ones matching their goals. Thanks to technology-based solutions and smart-contracts, the Covesting platform allows its users to replicate trading activity of a chosen Model directly into their segregated account at Covesting. The COVESTING Token is an ERC20 utility token built on Ethereum blockchain, designed to be used by members within the COVESTING platform. Thus, demand for (COV) correlates with the trading volume and activity on the platform.COV token is not available in the United States or other jurisdictions where transactions in such ERC-20 tokens/cryptocurrencies as COV is prohibited by lawDue to a Kucoin hack, Covesting performed a token swap. From 7/10/2020 all addresses holding the $COV token received new tokens. Starting from 7:00am UTC and until the process completion notice all token holders were advised not to move their tokens. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

