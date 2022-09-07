Cream Finance (CREAM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $741,432.00

Cream Finance (CREAM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 7th. In the last week, Cream Finance has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Cream Finance has a market cap of $9.85 million and $741,432.00 worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream Finance coin can now be bought for about $15.98 or 0.00084789 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cream Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005305 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,847.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005302 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00134627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00035885 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023345 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance (CREAM) is a coin. It launched on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance.

Cream Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.