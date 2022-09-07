CREDIT (CREDIT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,062.00

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 7th. During the last seven days, CREDIT has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CREDIT has a total market cap of $202,123.85 and $1,062.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000184 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling CREDIT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

