Credits (CS) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.26 Million

Credits (CS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last week, Credits has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $36,888.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits coin can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00008673 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000263 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en.

Buying and Selling Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

