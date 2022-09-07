Critical Analysis: Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) vs. ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN)

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) and ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Akero Therapeutics and ProMIS Neurosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akero Therapeutics N/A N/A -$100.78 million ($3.14) -4.25 ProMIS Neurosciences $10,000.00 4,320.00 -$9.40 million ($0.98) -6.13

ProMIS Neurosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Akero Therapeutics. ProMIS Neurosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akero Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Akero Therapeutics has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProMIS Neurosciences has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Akero Therapeutics and ProMIS Neurosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akero Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67 ProMIS Neurosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Akero Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $43.67, suggesting a potential upside of 226.85%. Given Akero Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Akero Therapeutics is more favorable than ProMIS Neurosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Akero Therapeutics and ProMIS Neurosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akero Therapeutics N/A -66.51% -56.90% ProMIS Neurosciences N/A -137.65% -50.40%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of ProMIS Neurosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Akero Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ProMIS Neurosciences beats Akero Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc., a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body. It also conducts a Phase 2a clinical trial, the BALANCED study, to evaluate EFX in the treatment of biopsy-confirmed NASH patients. The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2018. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and multiple system atrophy (MSA) in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Its lead product candidates include PMN310, a monoclonal antibody (mAb) for toxic oligomers in AD; PMN267, a superoxide dismustase 1 and TAR-DNA binding protein 43 in ALS, as well as alpha synuclein in Parkinson's disease and Lewy body dementia; and PMN442, a mAb targeting toxic a-syn oligomers and seeding fibrils in MSA. The company was formerly known as Amorfix Life Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. in July 2015. ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

