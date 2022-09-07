Critical Analysis: CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) & Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR)

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) and CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Hour Loop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of CDW shares are owned by institutional investors. 95.1% of Hour Loop shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of CDW shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hour Loop and CDW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hour Loop N/A N/A N/A CDW 4.41% 132.68% 9.52%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hour Loop $62.79 million 1.59 $4.78 million N/A N/A CDW $20.82 billion 1.10 $988.60 million $7.35 23.04

This table compares Hour Loop and CDW’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CDW has higher revenue and earnings than Hour Loop.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hour Loop and CDW, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hour Loop 0 0 1 0 3.00 CDW 0 0 7 0 3.00

Hour Loop currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.44%. CDW has a consensus price target of $213.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.76%. Given Hour Loop’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Hour Loop is more favorable than CDW.

Summary

CDW beats Hour Loop on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hour Loop

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security. Its hardware products comprise notebooks/mobile devices, network communications, desktop computers, video monitors, enterprise and data storage, and others; and software products consists of application suites, security, virtualization, operating systems, and network management. The company also provides advisory and design, software development, implementation, managed, professional, configuration, and telecom services, as well as warranties; mission critical software, systems, and network solutions; and implementation and installation, and repair services to its customers through various third-party service providers. It serves government, education, and healthcare customers; and small, medium, and large business customers. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Vernon Hills, Illinois.

