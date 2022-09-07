Critical Comparison: Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) versus Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG)

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) and Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and Capstone Technologies Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dingdong (Cayman) $3.16 billion 0.28 -$1.01 billion ($2.62) -1.40 Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capstone Technologies Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dingdong (Cayman).

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dingdong (Cayman) 1 0 2 0 2.33 Capstone Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Dingdong (Cayman) and Capstone Technologies Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Dingdong (Cayman) presently has a consensus target price of $5.60, suggesting a potential upside of 52.17%. Given Dingdong (Cayman)’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dingdong (Cayman) is more favorable than Capstone Technologies Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.6% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. 29.8% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and Capstone Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dingdong (Cayman) -15.40% -444.71% -38.22% Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Dingdong (Cayman) has a beta of -1.65, meaning that its share price is 265% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstone Technologies Group has a beta of -2.61, meaning that its share price is 361% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dingdong (Cayman) beats Capstone Technologies Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Capstone Technologies Group

Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to make investments into early-stage companies. Previously, it was involved in operating K-12 private boarding schools in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as China Bilingual Technology & Education Group Inc. and changed its name to Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. in April 2017. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

