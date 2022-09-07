Critical Survey: Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) and Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF)

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) and Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.2% of Rackspace Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Alfi shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Rackspace Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rackspace Technology and Alfi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rackspace Technology -6.37% 14.07% 2.98% Alfi -11,348.69% -324.67% -230.80%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rackspace Technology $3.01 billion 0.32 -$218.30 million ($0.93) -4.98 Alfi $30,000.00 638.38 -$18.94 million N/A N/A

This table compares Rackspace Technology and Alfi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Alfi has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rackspace Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Rackspace Technology has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alfi has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Rackspace Technology and Alfi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rackspace Technology 2 7 2 0 2.00 Alfi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus price target of $9.20, suggesting a potential upside of 98.70%. Given Rackspace Technology’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rackspace Technology is more favorable than Alfi.

Summary

Rackspace Technology beats Alfi on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications. Its Apps & Cross Platform segment includes managed applications; managed security services in the areas of security threat assessment and prevention, threat detection and response, rapid remediation, governance, and risk and compliance assistance across multiple cloud platforms, as well as privacy and data protection services, including detailed access restrictions and reporting; data services; and professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About Alfi

Alfi, Inc. provides Software as a Service (SaaS) solution for the digital out of home (DOOH) smart advertising segment in the United States. It offers Alfi, an artificial intelligence (AI) SaaS platform that transforms DOOH advertising into real-time audience-based marketing, as well as uses AI and computer vision to detect audience demographics, such as age and gender to serve relevant advertising. The company intends to market Alfi to advertisers, and other DOOH and out of home media operators as the first facial detection-based ad technology offering verified impressions and audience measurement based on eyes on screens. The company was formerly known as Lectrefy, Inc. and changed its name to Alfi, Inc. in January 2020. Alfi, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

