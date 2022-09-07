Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) to Issue GBX 47 Dividend

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 47 ($0.57) per share on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Croda International stock opened at GBX 6,666 ($80.55) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,328.74. Croda International has a twelve month low of GBX 5,862 ($70.83) and a twelve month high of £105.05 ($126.93). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,932.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7,054.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 8,300 ($100.29) to GBX 8,100 ($97.87) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($79.75) to GBX 6,000 ($72.50) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Croda International from GBX 9,000 ($108.75) to GBX 8,400 ($101.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,100 ($97.87).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

