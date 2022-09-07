Cronos Australia Limited (ASX:CAU) Insider Guy Headley Acquires 666,666 Shares

Cronos Australia Limited (ASX:CAU – Get Rating) insider Guy Headley bought 666,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.44 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$289,999.71 ($202,797.00).

Cronos Australia Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

Cronos Australia Company Profile

Cronos Australia Limited operates as a medicinal cannabis company in Australia and Asia. It operates through three segments: Medical, Clinics, and Consumer. The company distributes PEACE NATURALS brand medicinal cannabis products; develops and sells medicinal cannabis products under the Adaya brand; and operates medicinal cannabis clinics.

