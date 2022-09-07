Cronos Australia Limited (ASX:CAU) Insider Guy Headley Acquires 666,666 Shares

Cronos Australia Limited (ASX:CAU – Get Rating) insider Guy Headley bought 666,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.44 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$289,999.71 ($202,797.00).
Cronos Australia Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.
Cronos Australia Company Profile
Featured Stories
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Can Roblox Reverse its Falling Bookings Amid Rising Engagements
- Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.