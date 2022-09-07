CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $245.00 at Citigroup

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup to $245.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CRWD. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $241.22.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $171.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of -228.20 and a beta of 1.27. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741 over the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 78,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after buying an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 99.3% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.9% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 71.9% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,761,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,866,000 after buying an additional 32,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

