CryptoArt.Ai (CART) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $110,453.00

CryptoArt.Ai (CART) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. During the last week, CryptoArt.Ai has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoArt.Ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoArt.Ai has a total market capitalization of $145,896.40 and approximately $110,453.00 worth of CryptoArt.Ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoArt.Ai alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,749.74 or 1.00046197 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00063121 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00024049 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005335 BTC.

CryptoArt.Ai Profile

CryptoArt.Ai (CRYPTO:CART) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptoArt.Ai’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,500,000 coins. CryptoArt.Ai’s official Twitter account is @CryptoArt_Ai.

Buying and Selling CryptoArt.Ai

According to CryptoCompare, “CarterCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on NovaCoin, with the goal of providing a long-term energy-efficient scrypt-based coin. The official CarterCoin ticker is “CTC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “CART” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoArt.Ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoArt.Ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoArt.Ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoArt.Ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoArt.Ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.