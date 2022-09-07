Cryptocean (CRON) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $48,261.00

Cryptocean (CRON) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000852 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cryptocean has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cryptocean has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $48,261.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005203 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,225.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004373 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005322 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005201 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002660 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00135266 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00036706 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022888 BTC.
Cryptocean Coin Profile
Cryptocean is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Cryptocean
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.
