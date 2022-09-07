Cryptonovae Market Cap Hits $2.80 Million (YAE)

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be bought for $0.0453 or 0.00000235 BTC on major exchanges. Cryptonovae has a total market cap of $2.80 million and $16,800.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded up 50.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005190 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001738 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002472 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00858816 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00016040 BTC.
Cryptonovae Coin Profile
Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,762,733 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae.
Buying and Selling Cryptonovae
Receive News & Updates for Cryptonovae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonovae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.