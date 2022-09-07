Cryptonovae Market Cap Hits $2.80 Million (YAE)

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be bought for $0.0453 or 0.00000235 BTC on major exchanges. Cryptonovae has a total market cap of $2.80 million and $16,800.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded up 50.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005190 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00858816 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00016040 BTC.

Cryptonovae Coin Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,762,733 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae.

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

