CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for CTI BioPharma in a report released on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CTI BioPharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.78) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CTI BioPharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

CTIC opened at $5.81 on Monday. CTI BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $664.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.15.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 11.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 354.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr lifted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 1.8% in the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 566,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

In other CTI BioPharma news, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 20,121 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $130,987.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CTI BioPharma news, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 20,121 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $130,987.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam R. Craig bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,235.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,446,187 shares of company stock worth $45,567,572 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

