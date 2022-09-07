CUBE (ITAMCUBE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $77.54 Million

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded up 20.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last week, CUBE has traded up 64.4% against the US dollar. One CUBE coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000672 BTC on popular exchanges. CUBE has a market capitalization of $77.54 million and $968,704.00 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005202 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,227.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005201 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00135209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00036672 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022885 BTC.

CUBE Coin Profile

CUBE (CRYPTO:ITAMCUBE) is a coin. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CUBE is cubeint.io. The official message board for CUBE is medium.com/@cubeintel.

CUBE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

