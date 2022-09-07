CUDOS Price Reaches $0.0072 on Top Exchanges (CUDOS)

CUDOS (CUDOS) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. CUDOS has a market capitalization of $24.81 million and approximately $370,307.00 worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUDOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CUDOS has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005287 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,929.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005405 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004314 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005281 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002702 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00134852 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00035903 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023247 BTC.
CUDOS Coin Profile
CUDOS is a coin. Its launch date was January 8th, 2021. CUDOS’s total supply is 8,699,716,185 coins and its circulating supply is 3,435,959,362 coins. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_.
Buying and Selling CUDOS
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUDOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUDOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
