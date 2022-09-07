Curio (CUR) Price Down 6.3% This Week

Curio (CUR) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Curio has a total market cap of $73,593.62 and approximately $1,611.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Curio has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Curio coin can now be purchased for $0.0374 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005292 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,898.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005410 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004313 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005290 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002706 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00134741 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00035997 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023283 BTC.
Curio Profile
CUR is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,078 coins. The official website for Curio is curioinvest.com. Curio’s official message board is blog.curioinvest.com. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Curio Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
