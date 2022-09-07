Curve DAO Token Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $127.49 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00005627 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $562.07 million and $127.49 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005288 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,918.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005283 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002703 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00134639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00035908 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023260 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token (CRV) is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,816,452,991 coins and its circulating supply is 527,990,660 coins. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

