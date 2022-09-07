Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,763.00

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $33.36 or 0.00176515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a total market capitalization of $876,725.73 and $2,763.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Cyclone Protocol

CYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol.

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

