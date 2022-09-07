D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 54 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Y. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alleghany stock opened at $840.40 on Wednesday. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $585.10 and a 12-month high of $862.87. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $837.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $807.37.

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.15 by ($0.87). Alleghany had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $17.39 earnings per share.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

