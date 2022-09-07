D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 158.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 277,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,276,000 after purchasing an additional 170,229 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,318,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,823,000 after purchasing an additional 58,426 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 111.3% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE ED opened at $97.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.25. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.52 and a 12 month high of $101.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.14 and a 200-day moving average of $93.87.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

