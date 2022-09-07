D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $607,000 Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Coupa Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.68.

Coupa Software Stock Down 2.0 %

COUP stock opened at $55.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.31 and its 200 day moving average is $81.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.50. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $270.79.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 47.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $111,156.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,729 shares in the company, valued at $205,505.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $32,955.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,808.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $111,156.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,505.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,113 shares of company stock worth $1,210,703. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Further Reading

