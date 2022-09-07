D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLC. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 162,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

PTLC stock opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.79.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.