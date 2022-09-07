Dai 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $506.81 Million (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dai coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005167 BTC on popular exchanges. Dai has a market cap of $6.85 billion and approximately $506.81 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,354.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005283 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00135591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00036478 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022737 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00052580 BTC.

Dai Profile

DAI is a coin. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,846,186,020 coins. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

