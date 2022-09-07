DAOstack 24 Hour Volume Hits $352.00 (GEN)

DAOstack (GEN) traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for about $0.0203 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded up 151.1% against the U.S. dollar. DAOstack has a total market cap of $995,458.95 and $352.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00030434 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00086553 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00041510 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003740 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAOstack

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.