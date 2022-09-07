DAOventures (DVD) Achieves Market Cap of $157,390.56

DAOventures (DVD) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One DAOventures coin can now be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. DAOventures has a total market capitalization of $157,390.56 and approximately $710.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAOventures has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAOventures alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000096 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000142 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00008801 BTC.

About DAOventures

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures.

DAOventures Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.