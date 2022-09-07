dAppstore (DAPPX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $205,755.24

dAppstore (DAPPX) traded down 54.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. During the last seven days, dAppstore has traded up 64.5% against the U.S. dollar. dAppstore has a total market capitalization of $205,755.24 and approximately $1.20 million worth of dAppstore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dAppstore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,031.8% against the dollar and now trades at $633.44 or 0.03291260 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005196 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001728 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002459 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00859371 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00016441 BTC.
About dAppstore
dAppstore’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,350,000 coins. dAppstore’s official Twitter account is @d_appstore.
