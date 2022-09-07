DAPS Coin Price Down 12.8% Over Last 7 Days (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (DAPS) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last week, DAPS Coin has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One DAPS Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAPS Coin has a total market cap of $324,905.99 and approximately $99.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAPS Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005287 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,929.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00166090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005405 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005281 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00134852 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00035903 BTC.

DAPS Coin Coin Profile

DAPS Coin is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,671,336,200 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com. The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog.

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.