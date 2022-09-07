Dash Trading Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (DASH)

Dash (DASH) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $45.00 or 0.00232953 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dash has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Dash has a market cap of $490.58 million and $69.04 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00008340 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.05 or 0.00409252 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC.

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,902,100 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum.

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

