Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) & Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Head to Head Comparison

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) and Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Dassault Systèmes and Xunlei, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dassault Systèmes 5 4 4 0 1.92 Xunlei 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dassault Systèmes presently has a consensus price target of $59.50, suggesting a potential upside of 55.31%. Given Dassault Systèmes’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Dassault Systèmes is more favorable than Xunlei.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

0.2% of Dassault Systèmes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Xunlei shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Xunlei shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dassault Systèmes has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xunlei has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dassault Systèmes and Xunlei’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dassault Systèmes 15.49% 18.97% 8.65% Xunlei 2.05% 1.94% 1.32%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dassault Systèmes and Xunlei’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dassault Systèmes $5.75 billion 8.89 $915.25 million $0.70 54.73 Xunlei $238.78 million 0.42 $1.19 million $0.08 18.38

Dassault Systèmes has higher revenue and earnings than Xunlei. Xunlei is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dassault Systèmes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dassault Systèmes beats Xunlei on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences. The company also provides SIMULIA that delivers realistic simulation applications; DELMIA, which enables global industrial operations; 3DVIA that provides 3D space planning solutions; and ENOVIA that enables to plan and track the definition of success for customer. In addition, it offers Centric PLM, a product lifecycle management software solution; 3DEXCITE, a real-time 3D visualization software; NETVIBES, which enables organizations to gather, align, and enrich big data; 3DEXPERIENCE platform that provides organizations a holistic and real-time view of their business activities and ecosystem, as well as connecting people, ideas, data, and solutions together in a single environment; and MEDIDATA, a clinical research study software that provides evidences and insights to pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostic companies, as well as academic researchers. Further, the company provides consulting, deployment, outcome based, and training services. It primarily serves companies in the transportation and mobility; industrial equipment; aerospace and defense; high-tech; life sciences and healthcare; energy and materials; home and lifestyle; construction, cities, and territories; consumer packaged goods and retail; marine and offshore; and business services sectors through distributors and resellers. Dassault Systèmes SE was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games through online game website and mobile app; live video streaming and online advertising services; and cloud computing and other internet value-added services. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

