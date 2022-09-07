Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA) vs. Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Head to Head Analysis

Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) and Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.3% of Data Knights Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of Science 37 shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Science 37 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Data Knights Acquisition and Science 37’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data Knights Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Science 37 -56.12% -87.95% -52.86%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data Knights Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Science 37 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Data Knights Acquisition and Science 37, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Science 37 has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 517.28%. Given Science 37’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Science 37 is more favorable than Data Knights Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

Data Knights Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Science 37 has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Data Knights Acquisition and Science 37’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data Knights Acquisition N/A N/A $5.14 million N/A N/A Science 37 $59.60 million 3.16 -$94.33 million ($3.53) -0.46

Data Knights Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Science 37.

About Data Knights Acquisition

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

About Science 37

Science 37 Holdings, Inc. provides technology-based solutions to enable agile clinical trials and decentralized approaches. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data. Its platform also provides specialized networks of patient communities, telemedicine investigators, mobile nurses, remote coordinators, and connected devices for orchestrating agile clinical trials; and extensive configuration to support virtually any phase of clinical study and any indication. In addition, the company licenses its proprietary hosted technology platform to various life science institutions. It serves large and mid-sized pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, academic institutions, and biotech companies. Science 37 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

