Databroker (DTX) Price Hits $0.0152 on Top Exchanges

Databroker (DTX) traded down 16.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Databroker has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $16.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Databroker has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Databroker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Databroker

Databroker (DTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,261,289 coins. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO.

Databroker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

