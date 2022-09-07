DataHighway Price Up 63.8% This Week (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 7th. During the last week, DataHighway has traded up 63.8% against the dollar. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for about $4.59 or 0.00024135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DataHighway has a market cap of $146.34 million and $189,823.00 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005255 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001730 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002464 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00869639 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016354 BTC.
About DataHighway
DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,861,001 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx.
DataHighway Coin Trading
