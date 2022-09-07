David McCreadie Purchases 2,020 Shares of Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB) Stock

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Rating) insider David McCreadie purchased 2,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 984 ($11.89) per share, for a total transaction of £19,876.80 ($24,017.40).

Secure Trust Bank Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of LON STB opened at GBX 984 ($11.89) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £183.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 555.17. Secure Trust Bank PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 920 ($11.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,420 ($17.16). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,090.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,164.78.

Secure Trust Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. Secure Trust Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 35.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Secure Trust Bank

STB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,820 ($21.99) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,748.20 ($21.12).

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

