Dawn Protocol Market Cap Reaches $60.47 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00004311 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $60.47 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dawn Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005310 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18,835.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005309 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00134638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00036000 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023362 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dawn Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dawn Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.