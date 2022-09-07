Decentraland Market Capitalization Hits $1.39 Billion (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Decentraland coin can currently be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00003955 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentraland has a market cap of $1.39 billion and approximately $164.33 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005288 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18,923.12 or 1.00047473 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004337 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005406 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005286 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002704 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00134721 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00035889 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023265 BTC.
Decentraland Coin Profile
Decentraland (MANA) is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,545,727 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,399,497 coins. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org.
Decentraland Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
