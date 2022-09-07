DEEPSPACE (DPS) Hits Market Cap of $1.86 Million

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 7th. During the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0351 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a total market cap of $1.86 million and $5,512.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.32 or 0.00855442 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015958 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

