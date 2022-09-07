DEEPSPACE (DPS) Hits Market Cap of $1.86 Million

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 7th. During the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0351 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a total market cap of $1.86 million and $5,512.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005175 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001748 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002449 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.32 or 0.00855442 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015958 BTC.
DEEPSPACE Profile
DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE
