Defi For You Price Reaches $0.0022 on Exchanges (DFY)

Defi For You (DFY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Defi For You has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One Defi For You coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Defi For You has a market capitalization of $904,832.79 and $26,875.00 worth of Defi For You was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 333.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.36 or 0.01270346 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.30 or 0.00859331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00016369 BTC.

Defi For You Coin Profile

Defi For You’s total supply is 861,416,468 coins and its circulating supply is 406,416,468 coins. Defi For You’s official Twitter account is @DeFiForYou.

Defi For You Coin Trading

