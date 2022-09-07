DeFine (DFA) Trading 6.6% Lower Over Last Week

DeFine (DFA) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. DeFine has a market cap of $6.26 million and approximately $7.86 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFine coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeFine has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005287 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001719 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002459 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00874352 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00016305 BTC.
About DeFine
DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,181,518 coins. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform.
Buying and Selling DeFine
Receive News & Updates for DeFine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.