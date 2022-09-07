DeGate (DG) Trading Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

DeGate (DG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. DeGate has a total market cap of $17.11 million and $34,748.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeGate coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000605 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeGate has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,022% against the dollar and now trades at $648.73 or 0.03374232 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005202 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00860673 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00016837 BTC.

DeGate’s genesis date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,189,707 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

