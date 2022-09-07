Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $73.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DLVHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Delivery Hero from €65.00 ($66.33) to €71.00 ($72.45) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Delivery Hero from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Delivery Hero from €90.00 ($91.84) to €80.00 ($81.63) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Delivery Hero from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Delivery Hero from €66.00 ($67.35) to €71.30 ($72.76) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.88.

OTCMKTS:DLVHF opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.38 and its 200-day moving average is $41.82. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $156.03.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

