DerivaDAO (DDX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $130,386.00

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00003797 BTC on exchanges. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $18.76 million and $130,386.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DerivaDAO has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005280 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001718 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002474 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.46 or 0.00873614 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00016300 BTC.
DerivaDAO Profile
DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official.
Buying and Selling DerivaDAO
