Dero (DERO) Price Reaches $3.57 on Major Exchanges

Dero (DERO) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $3.57 or 0.00018761 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $45.80 million and $62,157.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,833,627 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

