Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.7% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $291.00 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $275.89 and a one year high of $475.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $316.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.25 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total value of $1,848,279.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

