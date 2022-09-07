Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,982 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 41.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 30,928 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,086 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 195,522 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,167 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $126.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

